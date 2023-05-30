“Plank-grilled fish recipe”: James Whetlor’s Recipe for Plank-Cooked Fish

Cooking Fish Over an Open Fire: A Simple Guide

Cooking fish over an open fire might sound daunting, but it’s really very easy. In fact, it’s a fun and delicious way to enjoy fresh fish with family and friends in the great outdoors. Plus, with the right equipment and technique, you can achieve perfectly cooked fish that is moist, flavourful and tender.

One of the key things to remember when cooking fish over an open fire is that it’s all about the fire management. You need to have a good understanding of how to build and maintain a fire that will provide the right heat and smoke to cook your fish to perfection.

Traditionally, one would use cedar wood, which lends a subtle flavour, but you could equally use a bit of pine soaked in water. It’s important to choose a wood that’s not too resinous or oily, as this can affect the flavour of the fish.

To get started, you’ll need a few basic tools and ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

Kit required:

1 x large wooden plank just a bit bigger than your side of fish

7 x nails

Herb brush

Temperature probe

Ingredients: serves four

750g-1kg fillet of salmon, pin-boned

125g melted butter

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Lay the side of fish on the plank and hammer six nails in, through the fish, on either side of the fillet. Hammer the final nail into the top of the fillet, taking care to secure the tail at the top, as this will take most of the weight. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and brush with the melted butter using the herb brush. Place a log beside the fire and lean the plank against it so that the salmon is facing the fire with the tail end up. As it cooks, occasionally brush with more melted butter. Cooking time depends on the heat and distance from the fire, but it should take 18-25 mins, until the internal temperature at the thickest part is about 50°C. Once the fish is cooked, remove it from the fire and allow it to rest for a few minutes before serving.

Cooking fish over an open fire is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and create a delicious meal that’s perfect for sharing. With a little practice and patience, you can master this simple technique and create a range of delicious dishes that will impress your family and friends.

If you’re looking for more inspiration and guidance, check out “The DIY BBQ Cookbook” by James Whetlor, which features a range of delicious recipes and tips for cooking over an open fire. With its clear instructions and beautiful photography, this book is a must-have for anyone who loves outdoor cooking and wants to take their skills to the next level.

In conclusion, cooking fish over an open fire is a simple and rewarding experience that anyone can enjoy. With the right tools and ingredients, you can create a range of delicious dishes that will impress your guests and leave them wanting more. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how easy and enjoyable it can be? Happy cooking!

