planks: Is Planking a Valid Exercise for Building Muscle?

Planking has gained immense popularity among fitness enthusiasts in recent years due to its effectiveness in building core strength and toning the abdominal muscles. It is a static exercise that requires holding a position similar to that of a push-up for an extended period. The exercise is usually performed for a set duration, typically ranging from 30 seconds to several minutes, depending on the individual’s fitness level.

This article aims to explore the truth behind the notion that planking can be used for muscle building. We will discuss what planking is, how it works, and whether it can help in building muscle mass.

What is Planking?

Planking is a static exercise that involves holding a position similar to that of a push-up. The exercise requires bracing the body in a straight line, with the elbows and forearms on the ground, and the toes on the floor. The aim is to maintain this position for as long as possible without letting the hips sag or the back arch.

Planking is an isometric exercise that involves holding a position without moving the joints. Isometric exercises are often used to build strength in a particular muscle group by holding a static position that forces the muscles to contract continuously.

Planking and Muscle Building

Planking can help build muscle mass, but it is not the most effective way to do so. Planking is an isometric exercise that primarily targets the core muscles, which include the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. These muscles are essential for maintaining good posture, stabilizing the spine, and supporting the body during movement.

While planking can help to strengthen these muscles, it is not the most effective way to build muscle mass in the arms, shoulders, and back. To build muscle mass in these areas, you need to perform exercises that target the specific muscle groups.

For example, to build biceps and triceps muscles, you need to perform exercises such as bicep curls, tricep extensions, and push-ups. These exercises involve moving the joints and contracting the muscles through a range of motion, which is more effective for building muscle mass than holding a static position.

Similarly, to build muscle mass in the shoulders and back, you need to perform exercises such as shoulder presses, lateral raises, and pull-ups. These exercises involve moving the joints and contracting the muscles through a range of motion, which is more effective for building muscle mass than holding a static position.

Benefits of Planking

While planking may not be the most effective way to build muscle mass in the arms, shoulders, and back, it does offer several benefits that make it a valuable exercise to include in your fitness routine.

Core Strength

Planking is an excellent exercise for building core strength, which is essential for maintaining good posture, stabilizing the spine, and supporting the body during movement. A strong core can also improve your balance and stability, reduce your risk of injury, and improve your athletic performance.

Improved Posture

Planking can help to improve your posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine and pelvis. Good posture is essential for maintaining a healthy spine, reducing your risk of back pain, and improving your overall health and well-being.

Increased Flexibility

Planking can also help to increase your flexibility by stretching the muscles in your shoulders, back, and hips. Improved flexibility can help to reduce your risk of injury, improve your range of motion, and enhance your overall athletic performance.

Mental Benefits

Planking can also offer mental benefits, such as reducing stress and improving your mood. Holding a static position for an extended period can be challenging, but it can also be meditative and calming, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.

Conclusion

Planking is a valuable exercise for building core strength, improving posture, increasing flexibility, and providing mental benefits such as reducing stress and improving mood. However, it is not the most effective way to build muscle mass in the arms, shoulders, and back. To build muscle mass in these areas, you need to perform exercises that target the specific muscle groups.

If you are looking to build muscle mass, it is essential to include a variety of exercises in your fitness routine that target all the major muscle groups. While planking can be a valuable exercise to include in your routine, it should not be the primary exercise for muscle building.