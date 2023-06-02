Plans for Galloping Goose trail widening and lighting to be revisited in July

Galloping Goose trail widening and lighting project : Plans for Galloping Goose trail widening and lighting to be revisited this July

Plans to widen and light the busiest and narrowest section of the Galloping Goose trail, creating separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians, could be resurrected in July. Despite strong public support, the project stalled due to a lack of grant funding, according to Capital Regional District board chair Colin Plant. Currently, there are no taxes raised for upgrading or expanding CRD regional trails. CRD staff are expected to report next month on the possibility of a tax levy to fund the project, estimated to cost up to $14m. The scheme would also bring other improvements to CRD-owned cycling infrastructure.

News Source : Times Colonist

