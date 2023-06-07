“Plant-based outdoor pest control” : EcoTreat Ready-to-Use Outdoor Pest Control Spray by Wondercide: Natural Essential Oils for Mosquito, Ant, and Insect Repellent, Treatment, and Killer – Safe for Pets, Plants, and Kids – 32 oz

Eco-Friendly Wondercide Outdoor Pest Control Spray with Natural Essential Oils – Repels Mosquitoes, Ants, and Insects, as well as Kills Them – Ready-to-Use Treatment – Safe for Pets, Plants, and Children – 32 oz.



Wondercide’s EcoTreat Ready-to-Use Outdoor Pest Control Spray with Natural Essential Oils is a revolutionary product that is perfect for those who want to keep their outdoor spaces free of pests without harming the environment. This product is designed with natural essential oils that are proven to kill and repel pests. Unlike other insecticides, EcoTreat is safe around cats, dogs, and people of all ages, with no wait time for drying or reentry into sprayed outside areas. The product can be directly attached to a garden hose, sprayed on the backyard, and enjoyed.

The product is designed to treat up to 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, making it an ideal solution for large lawns, gardens, playgrounds, patios, and picnic areas. The coverage of the application depends on water pressure and walking speed. The product can be used to treat an existing pest infestation or for prevention. The EcoTreat Ready-to-Use Outdoor Pest Control Spray can be safely used on vegetables, flowers, siding, brick, and paint. This product is a great alternative to harmful chemical pesticides that can harm the environment, pets, and humans.

Wondercide’s EcoTreat Ready-to-Use Outdoor Pest Control Spray is made in the USA from powerful, sustainable plant-powered ingredients. The product is cruelty-free and biodegradable, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional pest control methods. The product is free from artificial colors and fragrances, making it safe for use around children and pets. The product is powered by cedar oil, which is a natural, non-toxic ingredient that is known to kill and repel pests. The product is permethrin-free, making it safe for beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.

In conclusion, Wondercide’s EcoTreat Ready-to-Use Outdoor Pest Control Spray with Natural Essential Oils is a great alternative to traditional pest control methods that can harm the environment, pets, and humans. The product is safe to use around cats, dogs, and people of all ages, with no wait time for drying or reentry into sprayed outside areas. The product is designed to treat up to 5,000 square feet of outdoor space and can be used to treat an existing pest infestation or for prevention. The product is made in the USA from powerful, sustainable plant-powered ingredients and is cruelty-free and biodegradable. The product is powered by cedar oil, which is a natural, non-toxic ingredient that is known to kill and repel pests.



