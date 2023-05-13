Plants That Keep Bugs Away – Plants That Repel Bugs : 10 Plants That Naturally Repel Insects from Your Garden

10 Natural Ways to Keep Insects Away From Your Garden

If you’re an avid gardener, you know how frustrating it can be to have pests invade your beautiful green space. While there are many chemical solutions available to repel insects, these may not be the best option for those who want to avoid using harsh chemicals in their gardens. Fortunately, there are many natural plants and herbs that can help keep insects away from your garden. Not only are these plants effective at repelling insects, but they also add beauty and variety to your garden. Here are ten plants that naturally repel insects from your garden:

Basil

Basil is a popular herb that is known for its wonderful aroma and taste. However, did you know that it is also an excellent insect repellent? The natural oils in basil are effective at repelling mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant basil around your patio or other outdoor living areas to keep insects away.

Lavender

Lavender is a beautiful, fragrant plant that is also effective at repelling insects. The scent of lavender is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other flying insects. Plant lavender near your patio or around your garden to keep insects away.

Marigolds

Marigolds are a popular flower that is known for its bright colors and beautiful blooms. However, they are also effective at repelling insects. The scent of marigolds is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant marigolds around your garden to keep insects away.

Citronella

Citronella is a popular plant that is known for its strong, lemon scent. This scent is known to repel mosquitoes and other flying insects. Plant citronella around your patio or other outdoor living areas to keep insects away.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is a fragrant herb that is known for its calming properties. However, it is also effective at repelling insects. The scent of lemon balm is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant lemon balm around your garden to keep insects away.

Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums are a beautiful flower that is known for its bright colors and beautiful blooms. However, they are also effective at repelling insects. The natural chemicals found in chrysanthemums are known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant chrysanthemums around your garden to keep insects away.

Catnip

Catnip is a fragrant herb that is known for its calming properties for cats. However, it is also effective at repelling insects. The scent of catnip is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant catnip around your garden to keep insects away.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a fragrant herb that is known for its cooling and soothing properties. However, it is also effective at repelling insects. The scent of peppermint is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant peppermint around your garden to keep insects away.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a fragrant herb that is known for its wonderful aroma and taste. However, it is also effective at repelling insects. The natural oils found in rosemary are known to repel mosquitoes and other insects. Plant rosemary around your garden to keep insects away.

Garlic

Garlic is a popular herb that is known for its strong flavor and aroma. However, it is also effective at repelling insects. The scent of garlic is known to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Plant garlic around your garden to keep insects away.

In conclusion, there are many plants that can help you keep insects away from your garden. These plants not only add beauty and variety to your garden, but they also provide a natural and effective way to repel insects. Plant a few of these plants around your garden and you’ll be able to enjoy your outdoor living spaces without the annoyance of insects.

