Plastic surgeon convicted in death of Colorado patient, Emmalyn Nguyen.

Emmalyn Nguyen : Plastic surgeon convicted in death of 18-year-old Colorado patient, Emmalyn Nguyen

A plastic surgeon in Colorado has been convicted of attempted reckless manslaughter and obstruction of telephone service after waiting five hours to call for help for an 18-year-old patient who later died. Dr. Geoffrey Kim was accused of refusing to allow his staff to call 911 until five hours after Emmalyn Nguyen fell into a coma following breast augmentation surgery at his Greenwood Village clinic in August 2019. Nguyen spent 14 months in a minimally conscious state with severe brain damage before dying in October 2020. Kim faces up to three years in prison when sentenced in September.

Read Full story : Colorado doctor found guilty in 18-year-old patient’s death /

News Source : Don Sweeney

Medical malpractice Colorado Negligent medical treatment Doctor patient negligence Medical malpractice lawsuit Colorado medical malpractice case