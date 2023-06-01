Platform Reviews: Is the Platform and its Reviews Worth Considering?

As a co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company, I have had the opportunity to review and analyze the online trading platform, Trade.com. This comprehensive review will provide you with everything you need to know about the service, from the markets and assets available to how to open an account and the costs associated with trading.

Trade.com is an online trading platform operated by Trade Capital Markets (TCM) Ltd, an investment services company based in Cyprus. The platform offers CFD trading on numerous assets and markets, with two operating platforms available for desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. As a broker DMA, Trade.com provides direct access to the market with transparent prices, allowing traders to actually trade the underlying assets, including stocks, ETFs, funds, futures, bonds and options.

One of the unique features of Trade.com is the thematic investment portfolios developed by the broker on the basis of the main market trends. These pre-set stock packs can be customized after purchase. The broker also offers a professional asset management service through the sale of portfolio master managed by qualified managers. Additionally, Trade.com provides a specific account for those interested in the IPO market, offering a selection of investments in some of the main growing companies such as Wish, Spotify, Revolut, Ripple, and more.

Trade.com is fully regulated by CySEC, FCA, and FSCA, ensuring that the platform is legitimate and safe for traders. The broker is also included in the Consob register of authorized investment firms, allowing it to operate legally in Italy.

Trade.com provides access to over 100,000 assets, including a large selection of CFDs on Forex, stocks, bonds, indices, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. Stock CFDs have low spreads and zero commissions, including the most popular stocks, and have leverage up to 1:5. The platform offers more than 55 currency pairs for Forex trading, with 30:1 leverage for Forex major and 20:1 for non-major Forex. Cryptocurrency CFDs are also available, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and Ripple, with leverage up to 1:2.

To trade CFDs, traders must open a dedicated account. Trade.com offers five tariff plans, ranging from the more basic with reduced options and higher spreads, up to the more professional one with additional services and a preferential rate regime. The account is assigned based on the amounts that the trader intends to move on the platform, ranging from a micro account with $100 to an exclusive account with $100,000.

Opening an account on Trade.com is a simple process that involves filling out a registration form, making the first deposit, and completing the verification of identity within 15 days of the first deposit. The platform also provides the option to invest in ETFs as CFDs, allowing traders to have broad exposure to many industries.

Trade.com offers two platforms for trading: WebTrader and MetaTrader4. WebTrader is a web-based platform developed by industry experts that offers a complete trading experience with state-of-the-art yet easy-to-use tools, while MetaTrader4 is specialized for Forex trading but allows access to other assets. The platform also offers a demo account which works with virtual funds and is used for practice.

The costs associated with trading on Trade.com include night expenses, conversion fees, monthly inactivity fees, and spreads, which vary from asset to asset and account to account. The broker does not operate in Italy as a withholding agent, so traders must personally take care of declaring capital gains obtained through trading.

In conclusion, Trade.com is a qualified platform that provides access to numerous assets, offers a range of alternative investment services, and is regulated and can operate in Italy legally. The platform is reliable and safe for traders, with positive reviews from users. However, it is important to approach trading responsibly and with prudence.

User feedback on platform performance The value of online reviews for purchasing decisions Balancing positive and negative opinions in online reviews Trustworthiness of platform-based reviews and ratings The impact of user-generated content on brand perception

News Source : Breaking Latest News

Source Link :Opinions on the Platform and Reviews, Is it worth it?/