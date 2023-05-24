“Platonic Episode Guide”: A Guide to the Episodes of ‘Platonic’: What is the Total Number of Episodes in the Apple TV+ Comedy Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne?

Platonic: A Hilarious Comedy Series Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Platonic is the latest comedy series to hit Apple TV+. Created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, this show follows the lives of two estranged best friends, Sylvia and Will, who reunite after five years of being apart. Fans of the Neighbors franchise will be excited to see Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen back together again, as they take on the roles of Sylvia and Will in this hilarious new series.

The show revolves around their co-dependent friendship and how they keep it platonic despite their chemistry. The audience gets to witness their silly and wild adventures as they navigate through their friendship and life in general. Will and Sylvia are both flawed characters, but that’s what makes them relatable and lovable.

Platonic Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, and the first three episodes premiered on May 24, 2022. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays until July 12, 2022, when the season finale will air. The show’s episode titles include “Gandalf the Lizard,” “Divorce Party,” “The Big Two Six,” and “When Will Met Sylvia.”

The cast of Platonic features a talented group of actors, including Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke McFarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo. The chemistry between the actors is evident on screen, and they bring their characters to life in a way that makes the audience feel like they’re part of their world.

The trailer for Platonic is available on Apple TV+ and gives viewers a sneak peek into the fun and quirky world of Sylvia and Will. The show promises to be a laugh-out-loud comedy that will keep viewers entertained throughout the season.

Platonic is a perfect addition to Apple TV+’s comedy lineup, and fans of the genre will not be disappointed. The show’s creators have done a great job of capturing the essence of a platonic friendship and highlighting the struggles that come with it. The show explores the themes of co-dependency, love, and friendship in a refreshing and entertaining way.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a new comedy series to binge-watch, Platonic should be on your list. With its talented cast, hilarious plot, and relatable characters, this show is sure to keep you entertained. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to laugh your heart out with Sylvia and Will on Platonic.

“Platonic” Apple TV+ series Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne comedy series “Platonic” episode list Apple TV+ original series Season 1 “Platonic” episode guide

News Source : Nicole Gallucci

Source Link :‘Platonic’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Seth Rogen And Rose Byrne’s Apple TV+ Comedy?/