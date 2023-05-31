“Platonic Season 1 Episode 4”: Recap of Episode 4 of Platonic Season 1

Platonic Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: Bad Decisions and Divorce Parties

The fourth episode of Platonic, titled “Divorce Party”, follows the same pattern as the previous ones, with Will struggling to move on from his divorce and Sylvia making terrible decisions while hanging out with him. Meanwhile, Charlie becomes concerned about Sylvia’s mental state and her relationship with Will.

The episode begins with Will trying to hook up with a much younger woman, but he’s interrupted by her roommate watching the finale of Succession. It’s clear that Will is a man-child who can’t envision his life moving forward, which is why he’s so bothered by his ex-wife Audrey moving in with her new boyfriend.

Charlie takes some initiative and gives Sylvia the number of Kirk Friedkin, a partner in a law firm who might be able to give her a job. However, Sylvia puts off calling him until the worst possible time.

Sylvia attends a divorce party and decides to throw one for Will. The party quickly turns into chaos, with everyone deciding to go to a strip club. Sylvia doesn’t want to go, but Will begs her to come along. It’s clear that he’s aware of how pathetic his life is, and he wants Sylvia to be present to make it seem ironic instead of worrying.

Instead of going to the strip club, they decide to do drugs. Sylvia takes a bump of cocaine but is less enthused when she learns it was mostly ketamine. She falls into a K-hole and embarrasses herself in front of another parent, destroys multiple shelves in a store, and eventually calls Friedkin at 2 am.

Will seems to be getting on with Peyton, the girl from the beginning of the episode. Perhaps a relationship will help him move on from his divorce. However, it’s unclear where this leaves Sylvia.

Platonic has some highlights, such as Rose Byrne’s performance while on ketamine. However, the show needs to do more to sustain an audience throughout its entire run.

You can stream Platonic Season 1 Episode 4, “Divorce Party” exclusively on Apple TV+.

News Source : Ready Steady Cut

Source Link :Platonic Season 1 Episode 4 Recap/