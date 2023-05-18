Platte County school shooting threat today : Platte County school shooting threat leads to teenager’s charge

1. #PlatteCountySchoolShootingThreat

An 18-year-old in Platte City, Missouri, has been charged with making a terrorist threat after two people contacted police to report that Joshua D Clark had threatened to “shoot up” the Platte County R3 High School. Witnesses claimed Clark said “tomorrow’s the day” and referred to “setting a new record,” a reference to the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that left 33 people dead. Clark denied making the threat when interviewed by police on Monday. The school district said it was made aware of the potential threat last week, and additional security measures were put in place around school buildings.



The Platte County School District has reminded parents, staff and students that school safety is the responsibility of the entire school community and urged anyone who sees or hears anything of concern to contact the District office or their building administrator so that the issues can be investigated. Tips can also be reported via the online SafeSchools Alert system. Clark was not a student at Platte County High School.

