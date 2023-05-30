“player development”: The Place Where Players Acquire the Most Knowledge

Jaire Alexander: The Unique Athlete

Wes’s comment about No. 23: “He doesn’t seek out TV cameras, so it can be easy to overlook Alexander’s work” got me wondering: Whilst Alexander’s play is exceptional, whenever he’s in the limelight, Jaire comes across as super confident. He called out Justin Jefferson and lived up to the psych. How can he show both sides of the coin?

I’ve said this before, but Jaire Alexander is probably the most unique athlete I’ve covered at any level. Jaire believes, with every ounce of his being, that he is the best corner in the NFL. At the same time, he would be totally fine if nobody ever wanted to talk to him about it. But when the cameras call, Alexander does not waver or equivocate when asked about his playstyle and mindset. He feels he is the best and backs it up – with his words in the locker room, his demeanor on the field and his play when the ball is snapped.

If the offensive line plans to have the five best of the players on the field, will Zach Tom be one of them? He seemed to do a creditable job when thrown into the left tackle (most difficult part of the O-line) with almost no practice time. With that said, Tom should be considered to be high on the list, or no?

I think so, and I’m sure we’ll be keep talking about Tom’s versatility all summer until he settles in somewhere. He was the starting right tackle last week when Yosh Nijman was lining up at left tackle. So, he’ll be in the conversation there and rotating in with the ones throughout training camp at other posts, as well.

I have been hearing a lot of people stating certain Packers are not going to do well because they haven’t had enough starts during their careers. However, when I look at most positions, starting isn’t always the most important thing. The number of snaps is what is important, and most of the players on the current roster have had a fair number of snaps, even if they have only been in the league for a year or two. Would you agree?

Wholeheartedly. Practice is essential but the snaps a young player sees in those 17 regular-season games are the secret sauce. That’s where players learn the most. While Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs often spring to mind, I think about Jon Runyan’s rookie year. He didn’t start a single game in 2020 but played 160 crucial snaps in a pinch. Runyan used that experience and came back much improved in Year 2. He’s been a dependable starting guard ever since.

Derek from Eau Claire, WI

Did you see the video of Christian Watson racing Simone Biles? I’m so glad to see the team hanging out and having fun off the field. Did the mayor of Door County organize that trip?

I’m not sure who was the organizer but that was pretty cool, wasn’t it? I thought Simone might get Watson, too, after he stumbled out of the blocks. As somebody who was born here, it’s great to see Watson, Jordan Love and several other young players stay in town over Memorial Day weekend and enjoy everything this area has to offer.

Bob from Myrtle Beach, SC

I don’t want a veteran QB or WR. Don’t need veteran WR taking away snaps from developing WR. Don’t need media and fans calling for Jordan Love to be benched and bringing in the vet every time JL throws an interception. Take this season as a time for a young team to gel.

Sure, but I wasn’t given a “neither” option. As I continue to shout from the south end zone, I’m perfectly content with Sean Clifford and Danny Etling backing up Love this season. Bringing in a veteran receiver, however unlikely it may be, makes more sense in my mind.

How is Love looking so far in training camp?

Love and the offense got off to a slow start Tuesday but finished strong in red zone. I’m champing at the bit to learn more on Wednesday.

Megan from Minnetonka, MN

What’s the biggest improvement in Jordan Love’s game since he got to GB?

Footwork and it’s had a domino effect on the rest of Love’s game, especially his accuracy.

Hey Wes, thanks for taking the Com while Spoff is away. AR12 had years to hone certain skills such as hard counts, 12 men on the field, etc. Is JL10 on his way to developing these tools, or is the sample size too small to determine?

I think so. Love needs to first walk as a QB1 before running the marathon, but the ability to manipulate a defense with one’s mind may be the most valuable thing a young QB can learn from Rodgers. Because nobody in NFL history does it better than AR12.

I hope everyone had an enjoyable and safe weekend. Several analysts have stated with Love at quarterback, the Packers will attack the middle of the field more. I have not been able to think of why that would be. Do you have the answer?

This draft class. The addition of Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, and Tucker Kraft better positions the Packers to attack defenses between the hashes. Reed said last week he’s primarily been working the slot this spring. That’s a great place for him. That’s one area of the field Green Bay’s offense has struggled to infiltrate in recent years.

I recently saw a ranked list of NFL coaches that had Matt LaFleur ranked 17th. How is that possible? 47-18 record with two NFC Championship Game appearances and playoffs in three of four years. Matt may be the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL coaches.

Fine. Sure. Cool. Whatever. Just remember that if the Packers exceed expectations this season.

I know it is still early in the offseason, but I wanted to get your gauge on the status of the special teams. Any surprises or standouts for you yet? Also, a tip of the hat to Brian from Twain Harte, CA. I appreciate the compliment.

I’m excited about the whole unit. Not only because of the returning veterans but also the young players who grew over the course of last season. For example, Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter came out of nowhere to become two of Green Bay’s top guys by Week 18. One year ago, it was Rich Bisaccia, Byron Storer and Keisean Nixon setting the standard for the first-year players during OTAs. Now, it’s Nixon, Rudy Ford, Eric Wilson, Isaiah McDuffie, Dallin Leavitt, Corey Ballentine, Tyler Davis, and the list goes on.

