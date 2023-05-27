“playoff win”: The Playoff Win of this Pro Wasn’t the Most Dramatic Event That Occurred – Here’s Why

Patton Kizzire, a 37-year-old professional golfer, remembers vividly what it was like to win two PGA Tour tournaments within two months between 2017 and 2018. These wins are the only ones on his resume so far. Kizzire had experienced several near-misses before these two wins. He finished T2 in his very first tournament after earning his card in 2015 and T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks later. Before his breakthrough win at Mayakoba in 2017, he finished T4 at the Shriners. Just three tournaments later, he won the Sony Open after defeating James Hahn in a six-hole playoff.

Kizzire believes that after breaking through for his first win, it became easier to walk through the door again. However, the playoff win may not have been the most memorable part of that week in Hawaii for Kizzire. It was the year of the false missile alert, which made international headlines. During the 2018 Sony Open, a ballistic missile alert was mistakenly sent to Hawaiians, warning of an impending attack and urging citizens to seek shelter with the words, “This is not a drill”. It took more than 38 minutes for state officials to deem the message an error. People were hiding in their bathrooms in their hotels.

Kizzire remembered seeing families in his hotel crying on the phone with their loved ones. He also recalled that John Peterson, a fellow golfer, was worried and was putting mattresses over his bathtub. Kizzire texted Jason Dufner, who replied that he was not worried and was lying in bed, saying that President Trump would save him. After it all cleared up, Kizzire realized that he was glad to go and play golf that day; it seemed like a bonus.

Kizzire’s victories on the PGA Tour demonstrate that hard work, determination, and persistence can pay off. He experienced near-misses before his breakthrough wins, but he kept working hard and persevering. Winning two tournaments in a two-month span is a remarkable achievement, and Kizzire’s memories of those wins will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Kizzire’s experiences also show that life can be unpredictable. No one would have expected a false missile alert to be sent during a golf tournament, but it happened. The incident caused fear and panic among the people of Hawaii, and it took a long time for officials to correct the mistake. The incident also showed how golfers can cope with adversity and remain focused on their game. Kizzire’s text to Dufner showed his sense of humor and his ability to remain calm under pressure.

In conclusion, Patton Kizzire’s memories of his two PGA Tour victories and the false missile alert during the Sony Open demonstrate that life can be unpredictable, but hard work, determination, and persistence can pay off. Kizzire’s experiences also show how golfers can cope with adversity and remain focused on their game, even during difficult and unexpected situations.

