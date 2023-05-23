“PlayStation 2023 Showcase”: 20 Anticipated Revelations at PlayStation’s 2023 Showcase – Explosion Network

What to Expect from the PlayStation Showcase: Predictions and Speculations

The Last of Us: Factions

The gameplay for The Last of Us: Factions will be shown during the PlayStation Showcase. Fans are eagerly anticipating the reveal, hoping for a better understanding of what the game is about and when it will be released. Despite online rumors that the game will be free-to-play, this is unlikely. Fans are hoping to get a rough release date or at least a time frame for when they can expect the game.

Horizon Multiplayer Game

Fans are excited to see the much-rumored and leaked Horizon multiplayer game. The game is said to be a Monster Hunter-style game set in the world of Horizon. Job listings for the game have been seen, and fans are eagerly anticipating the reveal.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

A new trailer and release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are highly anticipated. This is one of the most guaranteed things to happen during the showcase, and fans are excited to get more information about the highly anticipated game.

Wolverine

Another look at Wolverine is expected during the showcase. Fans are hoping for a more extensive story trailer, which will give them an idea of what to expect from the game’s story and gameplay. Fans are hoping for a violent but not hardcore experience from the game.

Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater Remake

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater is expected to be revealed during the showcase. Fans are wondering whether the game will be PlayStation exclusive and what it will mean for the other two games. Fans are hoping for an official trailer and release date during the showcase.

Castlevania

The other long-rumored Konami title coming to PlayStation, Castlevania, is also expected to be revealed during the showcase. Fans are hoping for a full 3D action Castlevania game, and a trailer has already been released, but no release date has been confirmed.

Conclusion

The PlayStation Showcase is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting for these and many other reveals. While some predictions are more likely than others, fans are excited to see what Sony has in store for them.

