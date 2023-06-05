“Playwright configuration optimization”: Avoiding Playwright from Reading Configuration File and Creating Separate Instances for Each Worker: Tips and Tricks

Does Playwright Read the Configuration File for Each Worker?

As a developer, it is crucial to optimize and improve the performance of your automated testing framework. When it comes to Playwright, there are some questions that arise about its configuration and how it works when it comes to parallel execution. One of the most common questions is whether Playwright reads the configuration file for each worker.

To answer this question, we need to understand what a worker is in Playwright. A worker is a process that is responsible for executing tests in parallel. When you configure the number of workers in your Playwright configuration file, you are telling Playwright to create a specific number of workers to execute your tests simultaneously.

So, if you have set the number of workers to three in your Playwright configuration file, it means that Playwright will create three separate instances of the browser to execute the tests in parallel. Each worker will have its own browser instance, and they will work independently of each other.

Now, coming back to the question of whether Playwright reads the configuration file for each worker, the answer is no. Playwright reads the configuration file only once, at the beginning of the test execution. It then uses the configuration to create the required number of workers and browser instances.

This means that if you make any changes to your configuration file during the test execution, they will not be reflected in the currently running workers. Any new workers that are created after the configuration change will use the updated configuration.

But, what if you want to avoid creating separate instances for every worker? Is there a way to do that?

Yes, there is. Playwright provides a feature called shared browser context that allows you to share the same browser instance across multiple workers. With this feature, Playwright can reuse the same browser instance for multiple parallel tests, reducing the overhead of creating new browser instances for each worker.

To use shared browser context, you need to create a browser instance at the beginning of your test execution and then pass the same browser instance to each worker. This can be achieved using the Playwright Test API, which provides a way to share resources between tests.

To create a shared browser context, you can use the following code:

import { chromium } from 'playwright'; const browser = await chromium.launch(); // Create a shared browser context const context = await browser.newContext(); // Pass the context to each worker await test.runWith({ context }, async ({ page }) => { // Test code goes here });

In the above code, we create a browser instance using the chromium.launch() method. We then create a shared browser context using the browser.newContext() method and pass it to each worker using the test.runWith() method.

Using shared browser context can significantly improve the performance of your automated testing framework, especially if you have a large number of parallel tests.

In conclusion, Playwright does not read the configuration file for each worker. It reads the configuration file only once, at the beginning of the test execution, and uses it to create the required number of workers and browser instances. If you want to avoid creating separate instances for every worker, you can use the shared browser context feature provided by Playwright. This allows you to reuse the same browser instance across multiple workers, reducing the overhead of creating new browser instances for each worker.

