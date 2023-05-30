“Plexus free download”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Downloading and Installing Plexus at No Cost

Introduction:

Plexus is a Kodi addon that allows users to stream live TV channels and sports events for free. This addon uses peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to stream content, which means that the content is streamed from other users instead of a central server. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to download and install Plexus for free.

Step 1: Enable Unknown Sources

Before you can install any third-party addon, you need to enable unknown sources on your Kodi app. This setting allows you to download and install addons that are not available on official Kodi repositories.

To enable unknown sources, go to the Kodi home screen and click on the gear icon to access the settings menu. From there, click on System Settings, then Add-ons, and finally, toggle the switch next to Unknown Sources.

Step 2: Install Kodi Repository

Plexus is not available on official Kodi repositories, so you need to install a third-party repository that contains this addon. In this article, we will use the Kodil repository, which is one of the most popular and reliable repositories for Kodi addons.

To install the Kodil repository, go to the Kodi home screen and click on the gear icon to access the settings menu. From there, click on File Manager, then Add Source, and finally, type in the following URL: http://www.lvtvv.com/repo/. Name the source as “Kodil” and click OK to save.

Step 3: Install Plexus Addon

Now that you have enabled unknown sources and installed the Kodil repository, you can proceed to install Plexus addon.

To install Plexus, go to the Kodi home screen and click on Add-ons from the left-hand menu. From there, click on the open box icon at the top left corner of the screen to access the Add-on Browser. Select Install from Repository, then click on Kodil Repository, then Video Add-ons, and finally, select Plexus.

Click on Install and wait for the addon to download and install. Once the installation is complete, you will receive a notification on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Install Acestream Engine

Plexus uses Acestream engine to stream live TV channels and sports events. Therefore, you need to install Acestream engine on your device before you can start using Plexus.

To install Acestream engine, go to the Kodi home screen and click on Add-ons from the left-hand menu. From there, click on the open box icon at the top left corner of the screen to access the Add-on Browser. Select Install from Repository, then click on Kodil Repository, then Program Add-ons, and finally, select Acestream Engine.

Click on Install and wait for the addon to download and install. Once the installation is complete, you will receive a notification on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Use Plexus Addon

Now that you have installed Plexus and Acestream engine, you can start using this addon to stream live TV channels and sports events for free.

To use Plexus, go to the Kodi home screen and click on Add-ons from the left-hand menu. From there, click on Video Add-ons, then select Plexus. You will see various options such as Acestream Live TV, Acestream Sports, and Acestream Channels.

Click on any of these options and select a channel or event that you want to watch. The content will start streaming automatically, and you can enjoy it for free.

Conclusion:

Plexus is a great addon for Kodi users who want to stream live TV channels and sports events for free. This addon uses P2P technology to stream content, which means that the quality and stability of the streams may vary depending on the number of users streaming the content.

In this article, we have provided a step-by-step guide on how to download and install Plexus for free. By following these steps, you can enjoy live TV channels and sports events for free on your Kodi app.

