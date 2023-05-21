PLU dorm break-in today : Multiple charges filed against man accused of breaking into PLU dorm and groping students’ faces

Multiple charges filed against man who allegedly broke into PLU dorm and groped students. today 2023.

Dylan Robinson, a man accused of sexually assaulting students at Pacific Lutheran University, is facing multiple charges of burglary and assault. Robinson allegedly broke into two dorm rooms and groped students on Mother’s Day. He formerly worked at a community college in Bremerton, Washington. Robinson’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, May 22.

Read Full story : Man accused of breaking into PLU dorm, groping students faces multiple charges /

News Source : FOX 13 Seattle

