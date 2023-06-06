“Plum Clafoutis Recipe”: Recipe for Plum Clafoutis by PureWow

Hosting a Summer Get-Together? Try Susan Spungen’s Plum Clafoutis Recipe

Summer is the perfect season for outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Whether it’s a backyard barbecue, pool party, or picnic at the park, no summer event is complete without delicious food. While many hosts focus on main dishes and appetizers, desserts are equally important. If you’re looking for a seasonal treat that’s easy to make and sure to impress your guests, try Susan Spungen’s plum clafoutis recipe from her new cookbook, Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes That Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate.

Clafoutis is a French dessert that’s essentially a pancake batter baked with fruit. Traditionally, it’s made with cherries, but Spungen prefers to use tart plums since they’re easier to pit. However, you can use any fruit you like, such as nectarines, peaches, raspberries, or blueberries.

The recipe is not too sweet, making it the perfect ending to an alfresco dinner party. You can even serve it as a brunch dish or afternoon snack instead of dessert. The key is to indulge while it’s still warm since it’s best served fresh out of the oven.

Here’s the recipe, adapted from Veg Forward:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing the baking dish

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4-5 medium-sized plums, pitted and cut into wedges

1 tablespoon raw sugar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 9- or 10-inch baking dish (with a 2-quart capacity) with butter and set it on a baking sheet. In a large bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, cardamom, and salt. In a large measuring cup or small bowl, mix the milk, eggs, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and vanilla. Gradually pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients, whisking constantly as you go. Once combined, pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Scatter the plum wedges over the batter and bake for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 375°F and bake for another 10 minutes. Remove the clafoutis from the oven and sprinkle the top with raw sugar. Continue to bake until set, slightly puffed, and brown around the edges, 30 to 35 minutes more, depending on the size of the dish. Serve the clafoutis with a spoon while it’s still warm or cut it into slices once it’s cooled.

This recipe is adapted from Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes That Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate by Susan Spungen. Copyright © 2023 by Susan Spungen. Used by permission of Harper Celebrate.

In conclusion, hosting a summer get-together doesn’t have to be stressful, especially when it comes to dessert. Susan Spungen’s plum clafoutis recipe is a simple yet elegant dish that’s perfect for any occasion. With minimal effort and a few seasonal ingredients, you can create a warm and comforting dessert that your guests will love. So why not give it a try and add it to your summer menu?

Plum dessert recipes French dessert recipes Traditional clafoutis recipe Easy fruit dessert ideas Summer dessert recipes