Plum – James Baker Passes Away Following Motorcycle Crash

James Baker Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Plum

James Baker, aged 32, died on Sunday evening after a tragic motorcycle accident in Plum. According to eyewitnesses, Baker lost control of his bike while attempting to maneuver a sharp turn on the road. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Baker was a beloved member of the community, known for his friendly demeanor and love for adventure. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to travel the country on his bike, often documenting his trips on social media.

Baker is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his girlfriend. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The funeral arrangements for Baker are set to be announced in the coming days. The community is mourning the loss of a great individual and sending their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

James Baker motorcycle accident James Baker obituary James Baker Plum James Baker death James Baker funeral arrangements