“Plumas County school lockdown” today : Plumas County enforces lockdown as precautionary measure due to school scare

1. #PlumasCountyLockdown

2. #SchoolSafety

3. #EmergencyPreparedness

4. #LockdownProcedures

5. #CampusSecurity

On Wednesday, the C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School was put on lockdown due to reports of death threats against students and staff. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement, and the school was closed for the day. The lockdown was put in place to ensure the safety of the students and staff from any potential danger. The lockdown was lifted later that day, and the students were allowed to leave school.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about the nature of the threat or the person who made it. The school district has also not released any information about the incident. The incident is under investigation, and the sheriff’s office is working to determine the source of the threat. The school district has stated that they take the safety of their students and staff very seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that everyone is safe.

Read Full story : School scare prompts lockdown in Plumas County /

News Source : CBS-Sacramento

1. Plumas County lockdown

2. School safety measures

3. Emergency response protocols

4. Crisis management in schools

5. Lockdown procedures in educational institutions