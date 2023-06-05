“Plus Size Model Carina Shero”: Biography of Carina Shero: A German Curvy Model and Body Positivity Advocate

Carina Shero | German Plus Size Curvy Model | Body Positive Activist | Biography

Introduction

Carina Shero is a German plus size curvy model and body positive activist. She is widely known for her work in promoting body positivity and self-love, especially for those who are plus size. As a curvy model, she has worked with various brands and designers in the fashion industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at her life and career.

Early Life and Education

Carina Shero was born on December 19, 1985, in Germany. She grew up in a family that loved fashion and beauty. She always had a passion for fashion and started modeling at a young age. Despite her love for fashion, she faced several challenges due to her plus size body. She often felt excluded from the fashion industry because of her body type.

After completing her high school education, Carina Shero attended the University of Applied Sciences in Kiel, Germany, where she earned a degree in fashion design. During her time at the university, she realized the lack of representation of plus size models in the fashion industry. This made her more determined to promote body positivity and self-love.

Modeling Career

Carina Shero began her modeling career in 2012 when she participated in a plus size model contest. She emerged as the winner of the contest, which opened doors for her in the fashion industry. Since then, she has worked with various brands and designers, including H&M, Zizzi, and Navabi.

In 2016, Carina Shero made headlines when she became the first plus size model to walk the runway at the Berlin Fashion Week. This was a significant milestone in her career and a breakthrough for the plus size community. She also became a regular model for the German plus size fashion brand, Navabi, and has appeared in several of their campaigns.

Body Positive Activism

Apart from her successful modeling career, Carina Shero is also a body positive activist. Her mission is to promote body positivity and self-love, especially for those who are plus size. She believes that everyone should feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, regardless of their body type.

Through her social media platforms, Carina Shero shares her journey towards body positivity and encourages her followers to love themselves just as they are. She also speaks at various events, including conferences and workshops, where she shares her experiences and advocates for body positivity.

In 2017, Carina Shero launched an online platform called “Style & Curve Magazine,” which is dedicated to promoting plus size fashion and body positivity. The magazine features articles on plus size fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, and aims to inspire women of all sizes to feel confident and beautiful.

Personal Life

Carina Shero is a private person and keeps her personal life away from the public eye. However, she is known to be a dog lover and often shares pictures of her furry friends on her social media platforms.

Conclusion

Carina Shero is a German plus size curvy model and body positive activist who has made significant contributions to the fashion industry and the body positivity movement. Her mission to promote body positivity and self-love has resonated with many, and she continues to inspire women of all sizes to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.

Plus Size Modeling Body Positivity Movement Curvy Models Plus Size Fashion German Models