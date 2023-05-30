Plus size models: Brooklyn Kelly: A Comprehensive Look at Her Life, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, Outfit Ideas, and Representation of Plus Size Models.

Brooklyn Kelly – A Rising Plus Size Model

Brooklyn Kelly is a well-known plus size model who has taken the fashion industry by storm. She was born in the United States and grew up in a small town in Texas. Despite facing numerous challenges as a curvy girl, Brooklyn Kelly has become an inspiration to many young girls who dream of making it big in the fashion industry.

Age and Weight

Brooklyn Kelly was born on June 2, 1997, which makes her 24 years old. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has always been comfortable with her body and has never let her size define her.

Relationships

Brooklyn Kelly is currently single and is focused on her career. She believes that her work should be her top priority at the moment and is not actively looking for a relationship. However, she is open to meeting someone who shares her interests and values.

Net Worth

Brooklyn Kelly’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned this fortune through her modeling career and brand endorsements. She has worked with several high-profile brands and has also appeared in numerous fashion shows.

Outfit Ideas

Brooklyn Kelly loves experimenting with different styles and outfits. She believes that fashion should be fun and should reflect your personality. Some of her go-to outfits include high-waisted jeans, crop tops, and oversized jackets. She also loves wearing bold prints and bright colors.

Plus Size Modeling

Brooklyn Kelly is a proud plus size model who is breaking down barriers in the fashion industry. She believes that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and wants to inspire other curvy girls to embrace their bodies. She has worked with several plus size brands and has also appeared in mainstream fashion campaigns.

Challenges Faced

Despite her success, Brooklyn Kelly has faced her fair share of challenges as a plus size model. She has had to deal with body shaming and negative comments from people who do not understand the beauty of diversity. However, she has never let these comments get to her and has always remained confident and proud of her body.

Future Plans

Brooklyn Kelly’s future plans include continuing her modeling career and inspiring other young girls to follow in her footsteps. She hopes to use her platform to spread awareness about body positivity and the importance of self-love. She also wants to start her own fashion brand someday and create clothing that caters to women of all sizes.

Conclusion

Brooklyn Kelly is an inspiration to many young girls who dream of making it big in the fashion industry. She has overcome numerous challenges and has become a role model for curvy girls around the world. Her confidence, positive attitude, and love for fashion have made her one of the most sought-after plus size models in the industry. With her talent and hard work, there is no doubt that she will continue to dominate the fashion world for years to come.

