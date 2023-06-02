plus size models: Candice Huffine: A Biography of the Plus-Size Model Including Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, Outfit Ideas, and More.

Candice Huffine: Life and Career of a Trailblazing Plus Size Model

Introduction

Candice Huffine is a plus size model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is known for her curves, confidence, and her ability to break down barriers in a world that’s often focused on unrealistic beauty standards. In this article, we’ll explore Candice’s biography, age, weight, relationships, net worth, outfits ideas, and more.

Biography

Candice Huffine was born on October 15, 1984, in Georgetown, Washington D.C. She grew up in Maryland and attended Washington College, where she studied communications and Spanish. Candice started modeling in 2000, at the age of 16. At the time, she was a straight-size model, but she later transitioned to plus-size modeling.

Career

Candice Huffine’s career took off when she was featured in the 2015 Pirelli calendar, which was shot by Steven Meisel. She was the first plus-size model to appear in the calendar, which is known for featuring the world’s most beautiful women. In 2016, Candice became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. She has also worked with several other high-profile brands, including Lane Bryant, Levi’s, and H&M.

Age

Candice Huffine is currently 36 years old. She was born on October 15, 1984.

Weight

Candice Huffine is a plus-size model, and she has been open about her weight over the years. However, she has never revealed her exact weight. Instead, she has focused on promoting body positivity and self-love, regardless of size.

Relationships

Candice Huffine is married to Matt Powers, who is a professional racing driver. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and they have been together ever since. They often share photos of each other on social media, and it’s clear that they have a strong and loving relationship.

Net Worth

Candice Huffine’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned this through her successful modeling career, as well as through endorsements and partnerships with various brands.

Outfit Ideas

Candice Huffine is known for her impeccable style, and she often shares outfit ideas on her social media channels. Some of her go-to looks include high-waisted jeans paired with a crop top, flowy dresses with strappy sandals, and bold prints and patterns.

Plus Size Models

Candice Huffine is a trailblazer in the world of plus-size modeling. She has helped to break down barriers and challenge the traditional beauty standards that have been prevalent in the fashion industry for decades. Today, there are more plus-size models in the industry than ever before, and women of all sizes are finally starting to see themselves represented on the runway and in the media.

Conclusion

Candice Huffine is a role model for women of all sizes. Her confidence, beauty, and talent have helped to shift the conversation around body positivity and self-love. She has shown that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and that everyone deserves to feel good about themselves. We can all learn a lot from Candice’s example, and we can continue to work towards a world where all women are celebrated for who they are.

