“Plush shaggy rug for home decor” : “Upgrade Your Home Decor with Kimicole’s Modern Pink Fluffy Rug – Perfect for Bedrooms, Living Rooms, Playrooms, and Dorm Rooms”

“Upgrade Your Home Decor with Kimicole’s 4×6 Feet Pink Ultra Soft Fluffy Area Rug – Perfect for Bedroom, Living Room, Playroom, Dorm Room, Teen Girls’ and Kids’ Room Decor!”



Price: $19.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 14:58:14 UTC – Details)





Kimicole is a brand that understands the importance of an area rug in home decor. They believe that an area rug is not just an accessory but an expression of one’s personality. With a wide range of color options, Kimicole’s area rugs seamlessly coordinate and complement any color scheme in a home.

Kimicole’s fuzzy rugs are made of thick velvet microfiber fabric with 100% premium polyester, making them incredibly soft and comfortable. This makes them perfect for people with sensitive skin. The unique long fur design style is more tactile than ordinary fabrics, providing a luxurious feel to any room. Additionally, the rug has a non-slip bottom design to keep it in place, and a minor foam pad to increase its fullness and provide some cushion underfoot.

The Kimicole Ultra-Luxurious Soft Fluffy Area Rug comes in two sizes; 4×6 ft and 5.3×7.5 ft. This makes it versatile and suitable for different rooms such as the living room, playroom, bedroom, apartment, themed room, children’s play area, beauty room, sofa decorative, couch, love seat, and reading nook. It is also suitable for hardwood floors, adding warmth and comfort to any space.

It is important to note that when one receives the rug, it may have a peculiar smell, but this will dissipate after two days of exposure to air. Additionally, when one opens the package, the fluffy rug may be thinner than the picture and not too flat. This is because Kimicole ships the rug in a vacuum-sealed bag to avoid damage. Therefore, one should wait a few days for the shaggy rug to plump up.

Cleaning the rug is easy as detritus on the rug surface can be easily cleaned by shaking. For deeper cleaning, the rug can be vacuumed or machine washed on cold with mild detergent and then line dried. It is recommended to put the rug in a laundry bag and not wash it with other items.

Kimicole’s area rug is durable and does not shed or fade. The tight weaving process ensures that the throw carpet is not easy to shed and has a high strength and elastic recovery ability. Therefore, it does not deform or wear out quickly.

The Kimicole Ultra-Luxurious Soft Fluffy Area Rug is ideal for creating a cozy environment in any room. One can place it in front of a fireplace, cuddle up with loved ones, read a good book, watch a movie, or play games. Children and pets will also find it comfortable to sleep on.

This fuzzy rug is versatile and can be used in different rooms such as the living room, bedroom, kids’ room, playroom, and pets’ room. It establishes a modern trendy color scheme and provides a soft place in a dorm room.

Kimicole offers a flexible return or exchange service within 30 days due to quality problems. If one has any questions, they can email Kimicole, and they will reply within 24 hours. It is important to note that the picture of the rug may have a slight color difference with the actual product due to factors such as light, angle, and display.

In conclusion, the Kimicole Ultra-Luxurious Soft Fluffy Area Rug is an excellent choice for room decor. It is comfortable, durable, versatile, and easy to clean. With a wide range of color options and two sizes, it seamlessly coordinates and complements any color scheme in a home. Furthermore, the brand offers a flexible return or exchange service within 30 days due to quality problems, making it a risk-free purchase.



