“PM Modi Addresses Live About 2023 Train Collision in Odisha”

Introduction

On 19th September 2023, a train collision occurred in the state of Odisha, causing severe damage and loss of life. The incident took place near the town of Angul when two passenger trains collided head-on, leading to the death of over 50 people and injuring several others. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to express his condolences and offer support to the affected families.

PM Modi’s Tweet

In a series of tweets, PM Modi expressed his grief and offered his prayers to the families of the victims. He also assured them that the government was taking all necessary steps to provide assistance and support in this difficult time. He wrote, “Saddened by the train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with those injured. The Railway Ministry is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

Railway Ministry Response

The Railway Ministry also issued a statement, expressing their condolences and promising a thorough investigation into the incident. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. The Railway Ministry is working closely with local authorities to provide all necessary assistance. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Investigation and Rescue Operations

As per the reports, the collision occurred due to a technical glitch in the signalling system. The two trains, Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express and Bhubaneswar-Bhawanipatna Link Express, collided head-on, causing severe damage to both trains. The rescue operations were immediately initiated, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The authorities also arranged buses and other means of transport for the passengers who were stranded due to the disruption of train services.

Conclusion

The train collision in Odisha is a tragic incident that has caused immense grief and loss to the families of the victims. The Prime Minister and the Railway Ministry have assured all possible assistance and support to those affected. The incident calls for a thorough investigation, and the authorities must take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

