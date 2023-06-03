“PM Modi Provides Live Update on 2023 Odisha Train Collision”

TrainAccidentLive: PM Modi| 2023 Odisha Train Collision

On June 13th, 2023, a tragic train collision occurred in Odisha, resulting in the death of 27 people and injuring over 50 others. The incident took place near the Angul railway station when the Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express collided with a goods train, causing significant damage to both trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and directed the railway authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured passengers. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those who were injured in the mishap.

Investigation and Cause of the Collision

The Indian Railways immediately launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred due to a signal failure, leading to the Rajdhani Express colliding with the goods train. The collision caused the derailment of a few coaches, leading to the loss of lives and injuries.

The Indian Railways has been facing a lot of criticism over the years due to the lack of infrastructure and safety measures. The government has been working towards modernizing the railways, but incidents like this highlight the need for more significant investments and improvements in the railway system.

Safety Measures and Preventive Measures

The Indian Railways has taken several measures to improve the safety and security of passengers. The government has introduced various initiatives like the Train Protection and Warning System (TPWS), which helps in preventing train accidents caused by signal failures.

The government has also announced the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, which will help in reducing the possibility of accidents due to human error. The system will automatically apply the brakes if the train is not following the speed limit or if there is a signal failure.

Conclusion

The train collision in Odisha is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better infrastructure and safety measures in the Indian Railways. The government must take immediate action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The implementation of advanced technologies and safety measures can help in reducing the possibility of accidents and improving the safety of passengers. The government must prioritize the safety of passengers and take significant steps to improve the railway system. The incident in Odisha is a reminder that accidents can happen at any time, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

