“PMDD symptoms”: Testing for Symptoms of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder: PMDD

Understanding Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and Its Symptoms

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a condition that affects 5.5% of people who menstruate, and it is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). PMDD is a mood disorder that causes marked sadness, irritability, depressed mood, anger, and other behavioral and physical symptoms that appear during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. Symptoms of PMDD can cause significant distress and functional impairment. In this article, we will discuss the symptoms of PMDD and what steps you can take if you think you may be experiencing this condition.

Symptoms of PMDD

PMDD symptoms can vary from person to person, but they typically appear during the two weeks leading up to menstruation and remit within a few days of menstruation. According to the DSM-5, a diagnosis of PMDD should be confirmed by tracking daily symptoms during at least two menstrual cycles. Here are some of the most common symptoms of PMDD:

Thoughts of self-harm or suicide before the period starts. Intense mood swings leading up to the period. Loss of interest in usual activities (e.g., work, school, friends, hobbies) before the period. Sudden sadness or tearfulness before the period starts. Hypersomnia (i.e., excessive daytime sleepiness or excessive time spent sleeping) or insomnia (trouble falling and/or staying asleep) before the period. Feeling overwhelmed and/or out of control before the period starts. A significant increase in appetite before the period, with food cravings. Becoming more sensitive to rejection leading up to the period. High irritability and quick anger before the period. Difficulty concentrating in the week leading up to the period. Depression and hopelessness leading up to the period. Physical symptoms like breast tenderness/swelling, joint/muscle pain, and/or bloating leading up to the period. Acute anxiety, tension, feeling keyed up, and on edge before the period starts. Fatigue, exhaustion, and having little to no energy in the lead up to the period. Symptoms interfere significantly with work, school, relationships, social activities, and other parts of life.

Co-Occurring Conditions

PMDD often co-occurs with other psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and anxiety disorder. Individuals with PMDD are also at greater risk for suicide and suicidal behavior. Research on PMDD and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is limited, but a study of 209 women with ADHD found that more than 45% of them reported having symptoms suggestive of PMDD.

Next Steps

If you are concerned about the symptoms you experience in the two weeks leading up to your period, it is essential to seek help from a licensed clinician and/or mental health professional. It is crucial to keep track of your symptoms during at least two menstrual cycles to confirm a diagnosis of PMDD. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers trained counselors and support for those in crisis. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

In conclusion, PMDD is a serious but treatable condition that affects a significant number of people who menstruate. Symptoms of PMDD can cause significant distress and functional impairment. If you think you may be experiencing PMDD, it is essential to seek help from a licensed clinician and/or mental health professional. Remember, you are not alone, and there is help available.

