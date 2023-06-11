Poca community hosts fundraiser in honor of Keagan Gross, who died from cancer

Keagan Gross : Community holds car show fundraiser in honor of Keagan Gross, who died from cancer

A car show was held at Poca High School in honor of Keagan Gross, a 15-year-old who recently passed away from epithelioid sarcoma cancer. Gross was a fighter and loved football, wrestling, riding his dirt bike, and including everyone. He continued to smile and live by Bible quotes, even throughout his cancer treatment. The fundraiser organizer, Hope Hinrichs, described Gross as a free spirit with a good heart. The Poca community showed their support by attending the car show, with all proceeds being donated to the Gross family, along with a bench and a poster filled with notes and signatures.

News Source : Jordan Mead

