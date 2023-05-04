PointsBet Horse Racing App : US Horse Racing App Launches as PointsBet Commences Triple Crown Season

PointsBet Racing Launches Horse Racing Product in 25 States

PointsBet, the leader in live betting, has announced the launch of its horse racing product, PointsBet Racing. The product is now live in 25 states, making it one of the most widely available horse racing apps in the US. PointsBet Racing is a standalone product that offers users a modern, all-in-one horse racing experience.

The launch comes ahead of the Triple Crown, and is the result of a multi-year strategic partnership between PointsBet and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, a business division of The Stronach Group. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is the dominant Thoroughbred racing company in North America, and has agreed to power the advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering platform for PointsBet Racing.

The PointsBet Racing app features the world’s top tracks, including content from each leg of the coveted Triple Crown, with over 180 tracks total from the US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. The app includes live streaming and replay capabilities, single user account sign on, deep link integration across PointsBet digital products, top statistical and favorite factor compilation, new user educational tools, as well as seamless deposit and withdrawal capabilities.

“The launch of PointsBet Racing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our product portfolio and capture the tremendous potential of the US horse racing market,” said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. “We are optimistic about replicating the success we have seen in mature global betting markets where racing is a huge engagement channel next to sports. This new offering will contribute to the growth of online horse racing in the US and we are excited to get live in advance of one of the most important racing events of the year.”

PointsBet Racing is available in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Additionally, PointsBet has ADW license applications pending in numerous other states where PointsBet is currently live with online sports betting and/or casino.

