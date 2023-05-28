poison ivy identification: Identifying Poison Ivy in Your Yard: Common Symptoms of Exposure

How to Identify and Safely Get Rid of Poison Ivy in Your Yard

Spring has arrived, and with it comes the dreaded appearance of poison ivy. This plant can appear anywhere in your garden or landscape, thanks to birds that disperse the seeds after eating the fruit. As a result, many gardeners are unaware of its presence until they unwittingly come in contact with it while weeding or completing other tasks in the landscape. In this article, we’ll discuss how to identify poison ivy and safely get rid of it.

Identifying Poison Ivy

Poison ivy can grow as a self-supporting erect woody shrub, but its usual growth habit is as a slender vine running along the ground or growing on trees, shrubs, and even rock walls and other landscape features. This native creeping vine uses small aerial rootlets to firmly attach itself to other plants or structures.

Poison ivy can be identified by the presence of three leaflets arranged alternately on the plant stem, never in an opposite arrangement. The old adage for identifying poison ivy warns, “Leaves of three, let it be!” The leaves may appear shiny or dull and often are pointed at the tips. The edges of each leaflet may be smooth or have a few coarse notches but are not serrated. In the summer, leaves and berries are green. In the fall, the berries turn white and the leaves red.

Poison ivy is often mistaken for Virginia creeper, another vining woody plant which is also spread widely by birds. Virginia creeper, however, is not poisonous and can be a desirable plant to grow on a wall or trellis. Like poison ivy, its foliage turns a stunning shade of deep crimson in autumn. Virginia creeper can be identified by its five leaflets connected to a single point on the plant stem.

Source of Irritation

All parts of poison ivy contain an oily compound called urushiol. When urushiol comes in contact with the skin or is inhaled, it causes skin inflammation, itching, and blistering. You do not even have to contact the plant directly, as urushiol oil can get on tools, pets, or clothing, and when you come in contact with these items, the poisonous oil is easily transferred to your skin. It can also be inhaled in gas form when poison ivy is burned. Urushiol can even persist in dead poison ivy plants and leaves for more than a year, making spring cleanup around these plants dangerous.

Control Options

The safest and most effective method for removing poison ivy from the landscape is through the application of a herbicide such as glyphosate, 2,4-D, or tripclopyr. Young poison ivy plants should be treated with an herbicide in the spring when the plants are small. Herbicides should be applied on warm, sunny days when there is little wind, and rain is not forecast. Another effective time to control poison ivy will come in late August when cooler nights trigger the vines to start storing energy for next year’s growth.

When using any pesticide, always follow all label directions, paying close attention to personal safety and potential environmental effects. When applying a contact herbicide such as glyphosate, remember that these herbicides will kill or damage non-target plants if the spray material comes into contact with them.

It is possible to control small poison ivy plants by digging up the roots of the plant when the soil is moist, but extreme care should be taken to cover all bare skin and wash tools and clothing with soapy water after use. Never use a string trimmer to remove poison ivy plants, as the urushiol oil is easily spread by the rapid spinning motion of such trimmers. Never burn live or dead poison ivy plants, as soot particles carry urushiol oil into the air and can result in severe poisoning of individuals who are exposed to the smoke.

Symptoms of Exposure

Symptoms of exposure to poison ivy usually appear within 12-24 hours of exposure but can also appear in as little as three or four hours or can be delayed for several days. The time span is dependent upon an individual’s sensitivity, the amount of urushiol oil that contacted the skin, and the season. Spring and summer are the times of greatest potential for poisoning by this plant.

Symptoms include itching, skin inflammation, swelling, and the formation of blisters. For severe cases of poison ivy exposure, a doctor may prescribe cortisone skin cream or other medication to help reduce swelling and itching.

In conclusion, identifying and getting rid of poison ivy is essential to avoid exposure and the resulting skin irritation and blistering. By following the control options listed above and taking the necessary precautions, you can safely remove this plant from your landscape and enjoy your outdoor space without fear of exposure.

News Source : Mike Hogan

Source Link :What are the symptoms of poison ivy exposure and how can you identify it in your yard/