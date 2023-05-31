“Poison Treatment”: Learn About Poisons: Symptoms, Treatments, and Types | زہروں کے بارے میں جانیے: علامات، علاج، اور اقسام

What is Poison?

Poison is any substance that can harm a living organism when it is ingested, inhaled, or comes into contact with the skin. Poison can be either natural or man-made, and it can affect the body in a variety of ways. Some poisons can cause mild symptoms, while others can be life-threatening.

Poison Symptoms and Treatments

The symptoms of poisoning can vary depending on the type of poison and the amount that was ingested or exposed to. Some common symptoms of poisoning include:

Nausea and vomiting

Dizziness and confusion

Breathing difficulties

Seizures and convulsions

Unconsciousness

If you suspect that someone has been poisoned, it is important to seek medical help immediately. The treatment for poisoning will depend on the type of poison and the severity of the symptoms. In some cases, the person may need to have their stomach pumped or receive medication to counteract the effects of the poison.

Poison Types

There are many different types of poisons, including:

1. Chemical Poisons

Chemical poisons are man-made substances that can harm the body when they are ingested, inhaled, or come into contact with the skin. Examples of chemical poisons include pesticides, cleaning products, and prescription medications.

2. Plant Poisons

Plants can also be poisonous if they are ingested or come into contact with the skin. Some examples of toxic plants include poison ivy, poison oak, and deadly nightshade.

3. Animal Poisons

Some animals, such as snakes, spiders, and scorpions, are venomous and can inject poison into their prey or predators. Animal venoms can cause a range of symptoms, from mild irritation to life-threatening reactions.

4. Food Poisons

Food poisoning is caused by consuming food that has been contaminated with bacteria, viruses, or other harmful substances. Symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

5. Radiation Poisons

Radiation poisoning occurs when the body is exposed to high levels of radiation. This can happen in the event of a nuclear accident or as a result of medical treatments such as radiation therapy.

جانیے زہروں کے بارے میں

زہر کسی بھی مادے کو کہا جا سکتا ہے جو جسمانی عضو کو نقصان پہنچا سکتا ہے جب وہ اسے کھا جائے ، سانس لیا جائے یا جلد سے رابطہ کرے۔ زہریلی دوا یا غیر معمولی مضر مادے ہو سکتے ہیں۔ یہ جسم پر مختلف طریقوں سے اثر انداز ہو سکتے ہیں۔ کچھ زہریلا مادے ہلکے علامات کا باعث بن سکتے ہیں جبکہ دیگر خطرناک ہوسکتے ہیں۔

زہر کے علامات اور علاج

زہر کے علامات زہر کے قسم اور مقدار کے مطابق تبدیل ہو سکتے ہیں۔ کچھ عام زہر کے علامات شامل ہیں:

متلی اور قے کرنا

چکر اور الٹ پلٹ

سانس لینے میں دشواری

مصروفیت اور سکماتا

بےہوشی

اگر آپ کو لگتا ہے کہ کسی کو زہر لگا ہے تو فوری طبی مدد حاصل کرنا ضروری ہے۔ زہر کے علاج پر زہر کے قسم اور علامات کے شدت پر منحصر ہو گا۔ کچھ صورتوں میں ، شخص کو اپنے پیٹ کو پمپ کرانا ہوسکتا ہے یا زہر کے اثرات کو ختم کرنے کے لئے دوائی دی جاسکتی ہے۔

زہر کے قسم

زہر کے بہت سے مختلف اقسام ہیں جن میں شامل ہیں:

1. کیمیائی زہر

کیمیائی زہر انسانی ہاتھوں سے بنائی گئی مادوں کو کہتے ہیں جو جب خوراک ، سانس لیا جائے یا جلد سے رابطہ کرتے ہیں تو جسم کو نقصان پہنچا سکتے ہیں۔ کیمیائی زہر مثالوں میں خطرناک کیڑوں کو ، صفائی کے مصنوعات کو اور نسخہ دار دوائوں کو شامل کرتے ہیں۔

2. پودے کے زہر

پودے بھی اگر کھائے جائیں یا جلد سے رابطہ کریں تو زہریلے ہوسکتے ہیں۔ کچھ زہریلے پودوں کے مثالیں شامل ہیں: زہردار بیل ، زہردار بیری اور موت کی رات کے بیری۔

3. جانوروں کے زہر

کچھ جانوروں ، مثل سانپ ، مکڑیوں اور بچھوں کے زہریلے ہوتے ہیں جو اپنے شکار یا شکاری کو زہر دعوت کر سکتے ہیں۔ جانوری زہر کیا تاثرات کا باعث بن سکتے ہیں ، ہلکے اضافی تحریک سے لےکر زندگی کو خطرناک سطح تک بڑھانے تک۔

4. کھانے کا زہر

کھانے کا زہر بیکٹیریا ، وائرسز یا دوسری نقصان دہ مواد سے آلودہ خوراک کھانے سے پیدا ہوتا ہے۔ کھانے کے زہر کے علامات میں متلی ، قے ، اسہال اور بخار شامل ہیں۔

5. تابش کے زہر

تابشی زہر پیدا ہوتا ہے جب جسم کو بلند درجے کی تابش کا سامنا ہوتا ہے۔ یہ نکلے ہوئے نیوکلیئر ایکسیجن ، ریڈیئشن تھراپی جیسی طبی علاج کے نتیجے میں ہو سکتا ہے۔

News Source : Hakeem Tariq Javed

Source Link :What is Poison? | Poison Symptoms and Treatments | Poison Types | جانیے زہروں کے بار/