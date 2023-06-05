“PokeMasters Ultra Rare Bundle” : PokeMasters Bundle: 60 Ultra Rare Cards including 10 Holos & 1 Guaranteed Legendary, EX, GX, V, VMAX, or VSTAR, with PokeMasters Deck Box.

PokeMasters Bundle of Ultra Rare Cards: 60 Cards including 10 Holo Cards & 1 Guaranteed Ultra Rare (Legendary, EX, GX, V, VMAX, or VSTAR) | Comes with a PokeMasters Deck Box



Price: $24.99 - $15.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 01:40:08 UTC – Details)





Are you a Pokemon fan looking to add to your collection? Look no further than PokeMasters! Our cards are 100% authentic, sourced and inspected in the USA to ensure you are getting the real deal. Don’t fall prey to fakes and counterfeits, trust in PokeMasters for genuine cards.

But it’s not just authenticity that sets us apart. Our value is unbeatable with 10x holo cards included in each bundle. Your child or grandchild will be thrilled with the variety we offer, including cards from any set such as the original Base Set, 1st Edition, Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon, XY, Sword and Shield, Astral Radiance, Brilliant Stars and more!

At PokeMasters, we are also committed to sustainability. Typical booster packs come in foil packaging that is not eco-friendly and hard to recycle. Our bundle comes in a reusable, sustainable PokeMasters Deck Storage Box. Help defeat Team Rocket by protecting the environment while enjoying your Pokemon collection.

Don’t settle for less, trust in PokeMasters for authentic, valuable, and sustainable Pokemon cards.

In the world of Pokemon, authenticity is everything. That’s why at PokeMasters, we take great care to ensure that our cards are 100% official. We source and inspect them in the USA to guarantee their genuineness. You can rest easy knowing that your collection is the real deal, and not a fake or counterfeit.

But we don’t just stop at authenticity. Our value is unbeatable with 10x holo cards included in each bundle. You won’t find a better deal anywhere else. And the variety we offer is incredible. Your collection could contain cards from any set, including the original Base Set, 1st Edition, Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon, XY, Sword and Shield, Astral Radiance, Brilliant Stars and more! Your child or grandchild will be thrilled with the variety we offer.

At PokeMasters, we are also committed to sustainability. Typical booster packs come in foil packaging that is not eco-friendly and hard to recycle. Our bundle comes in a reusable, sustainable PokeMasters Deck Storage Box. Help defeat Team Rocket by protecting the environment while enjoying your Pokemon collection. And with our sustainable packaging, you can rest easy knowing you are doing your part.

Don’t fall prey to fakes and counterfeits. Trust in PokeMasters for authentic, valuable, and sustainable Pokemon cards. You won’t regret it.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, you know that the cards are more than just a game. They are a collection, a passion, and a way of life. That’s why at PokeMasters, we take authenticity seriously. Our cards are 100% official, sourced and inspected in the USA to ensure their genuineness. Don’t settle for less, trust in PokeMasters for authentic Pokemon cards.

But it’s not just authenticity that sets us apart. Our value is unbeatable with 10x holo cards included in each bundle. Your collection will be filled with more cards, more rares, and more holos than you ever thought possible. And the variety we offer is incredible. Your collection could contain cards from any set, including the original Base Set, 1st Edition, Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon, XY, Sword and Shield, Astral Radiance, Brilliant Stars and more! Your child or grandchild will be thrilled with the variety we offer.

And at PokeMasters, we are committed to sustainability. Typical booster packs come in foil packaging that is not eco-friendly and hard to recycle. Our bundle comes in a reusable, sustainable PokeMasters Deck Storage Box. Help defeat Team Rocket by protecting the environment while enjoying your Pokemon collection.

Don’t settle for less, trust in PokeMasters for authentic, valuable, and sustainable Pokemon cards. Your collection will thank you.



