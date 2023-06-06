“Pokemon GO Beach Week”: Complete Guide to Pokemon GO Water Festival’s Beach Week

Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week – Rewards, Tasks, and New Pocket Monsters
Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week is back with a bang! Niantic, the developers of the popular mobile game, are constantly updating events to ensure the gameplay remains engaging for players. As part of Season 10, the Water Festival: Beach Week returns to the platform with several rewards and tasks. There are numerous new Pocket Monster debuts and opportunities to catch multiple Shiny Pokemon. Here’s everything players need to know before participating in Pokemon GO’s Water Festival: Beach Week event.
New Pocket Monsters
Niantic has decided to debut two new Pokemon, Sandygast and Palossand. Pokemon GO players can also get a Shiny Palossand during the Water Festival. While Sandygast is available as a Field Research task encounter and a One-star Raid boss, players will need to evolve Sandygast to get their hands on Palossand or its shiny variant. It’s also worth noting that evolving Sandygast into Palossand requires 50 Sandygast Candy. As the event bonus, players can enjoy the extended 4× duration of Rainy Lure.
Field Research Tasks and Rewards
When it comes to the Water Festival Field Research, there are 7 tasks in total. Completing them will generously reward participants and here are all the tasks along with their respective rewards.
|Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon
|10 x Poke Ball or 5 x Great Ball
|Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon
|Frillish encounter (Shiny Available)
|Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon
|Sandygast encounter (Shiny Unavailable)
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Clauncher encounter (Shiny Available)
|Make 5 Great Throws
|Binacle encounter (Shiny Available)
|Make 10 Great Throws
|30 x Blastoise Mega Energy or 30 x Swampert Mega Energy
|Hatch an Egg
|Scarf Lapras encounter (Shiny Available)
Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Players can unlock event-specific Timed Research by paying 5 USD (or the equivalent amount in their local currency). The Timed Research Ticket is only available from the in-game shop from 10 AM on June 6 to 8 PM on June 11, local time. Sadly, players cannot use their PokeCoins to buy Tickets. Since the Water Festival Timed Research has an expiration date, the tasks and rewards will be unavailable after 8 PM on June 12, local time. That said, here are all the Timed Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokemon GO’s Water Festival.
Step One
|Timed Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon
|1000 x Stardust
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|10 x Poke Ball
|Transfer 5 Pocket Monsters
|5 x Great Ball
|Use 5 Berries while catching Pokemon
|10 x Razz Berry
|All tasks completion rewards:
|1000 x Stardust, Clauncher Encounter, 1000 XP
Step Two
|Timed Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Catch 15 Water-type Pocket Monsters
|1000 x Stardust
|Make 5 Great Throws
|15 x Poke Ball
|Transfer 10 Pocket Monsters
|10 x Great Ball
|Use 10 Berries while catching Pokemon
|5 x Pinap Berry
|All tasks completion rewards:
|Surfer Pose, Sandygast encounter
Players should also note that trainers at a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher in Pokemon GO can buy and send tickets to any of their in-game friends. All purchases are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the Terms of Service), though, including ones made for others.
Global Challenge Goal and Bonuses
Global challenges are a special occurrence in Pokemon GO, and the same is true with the Water Festival. This event offers a worldwide challenge with the goal of achieving 300 million Nice Throws. It will take quite a lot of time to complete, but the Pokemon GO Global Challenge reward bonus is pretty generous.
|Global Challenge Bonuses
|Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws have a chance to grant increased Candy.
|Trainers at level 31 and above have a higher chance of obtaining Candy XL upon successfully capturing Pokemon using Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws.
Spotlight Hour
In honor of the Pokemon GO Water Festival, a special Spotlight Hour is set for players to enjoy. The themed mini-event starts on June 6, running from 6 PM to 7 PM. The themed Spotlight Hour rewards 3x XP for each Pokemon caught. Here are all the Pocket Monsters featured in it.
|Pokemon
|Shiny Availability
|Krabby
|Shiny Available
|Kabuto
|Shiny Available
|Corphish
|Shiny Available
|Clauncher
|Shiny Available
|Crabrawler
|Shiny Unavailable
All Wild Pokemon Encounters
|Pokemon
|Shiny Availability
|Tentacool
|Shiny Available
|Shellder
|Shiny Available
|Krabby
|Shiny Available
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Shiny Available
|Horsea
|Shiny Available
|Staryu
|Shiny Available
|Marill
|Shiny Available
|Wingull
|Shiny Available
|Wailmer
|Shiny Available
|Spheal
|Shiny Available
|Finneon
|Shiny Available
|Dwebble
|Shiny Available
|Frillish
|Shiny Available
|Clauncher
|Shiny Available
|Mantine
|Shiny Available
|Popplio
|Shiny Unavailable
One-Star to Mega Raids
The Water Festival: Beach Week offers numerous Raid Bosses, ranging from One-star to Mega Raids. Here’s a breakdown of all the Raid Bosses players can expect.
One-star Raid Bosses
|Pokemon
|Shiny Availability
|Alolan Diglett
|Shiny Available
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Shiny Unavailable
|Carvanha
|Shiny Available
|Feebas
|Shiny Available
|Sandygast
|Shiny Unavailable
Three-star Raid Bosses
|3-star Raid Boss
|Shiny Availability
|Blastoise
|Shiny Available
|Gyarados
|Shiny Available
|Lapras wearing a scarf
|Shiny Available
|Alomomola
|Shiny Available
Region-Specific Five-star Raid Bosses
News Source : Game Rant
Source Link :Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week Complete Guide/