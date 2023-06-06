“Pokemon GO Beach Week”: Complete Guide to Pokemon GO Water Festival’s Beach Week

Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week – Rewards, Tasks, and New Pocket Monsters

Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week is back with a bang! Niantic, the developers of the popular mobile game, are constantly updating events to ensure the gameplay remains engaging for players. As part of Season 10, the Water Festival: Beach Week returns to the platform with several rewards and tasks. There are numerous new Pocket Monster debuts and opportunities to catch multiple Shiny Pokemon. Here’s everything players need to know before participating in Pokemon GO’s Water Festival: Beach Week event.

New Pocket Monsters

Niantic has decided to debut two new Pokemon, Sandygast and Palossand. Pokemon GO players can also get a Shiny Palossand during the Water Festival. While Sandygast is available as a Field Research task encounter and a One-star Raid boss, players will need to evolve Sandygast to get their hands on Palossand or its shiny variant. It’s also worth noting that evolving Sandygast into Palossand requires 50 Sandygast Candy. As the event bonus, players can enjoy the extended 4× duration of Rainy Lure.

Field Research Tasks and Rewards

When it comes to the Water Festival Field Research, there are 7 tasks in total. Completing them will generously reward participants and here are all the tasks along with their respective rewards.

Field Research Tasks Rewards Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon 10 x Poke Ball or 5 x Great Ball Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon Frillish encounter (Shiny Available) Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon Sandygast encounter (Shiny Unavailable) Make 5 Nice Throws Clauncher encounter (Shiny Available) Make 5 Great Throws Binacle encounter (Shiny Available) Make 10 Great Throws 30 x Blastoise Mega Energy or 30 x Swampert Mega Energy Hatch an Egg Scarf Lapras encounter (Shiny Available)

Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Players can unlock event-specific Timed Research by paying 5 USD (or the equivalent amount in their local currency). The Timed Research Ticket is only available from the in-game shop from 10 AM on June 6 to 8 PM on June 11, local time. Sadly, players cannot use their PokeCoins to buy Tickets. Since the Water Festival Timed Research has an expiration date, the tasks and rewards will be unavailable after 8 PM on June 12, local time. That said, here are all the Timed Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokemon GO’s Water Festival.

Step One

Timed Research Tasks Rewards Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon 1000 x Stardust Make 5 Nice Throws 10 x Poke Ball Transfer 5 Pocket Monsters 5 x Great Ball Use 5 Berries while catching Pokemon 10 x Razz Berry All tasks completion rewards: 1000 x Stardust, Clauncher Encounter, 1000 XP

Step Two

Timed Research Tasks Rewards Catch 15 Water-type Pocket Monsters 1000 x Stardust Make 5 Great Throws 15 x Poke Ball Transfer 10 Pocket Monsters 10 x Great Ball Use 10 Berries while catching Pokemon 5 x Pinap Berry All tasks completion rewards: Surfer Pose, Sandygast encounter

Players should also note that trainers at a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher in Pokemon GO can buy and send tickets to any of their in-game friends. All purchases are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the Terms of Service), though, including ones made for others.

Global Challenge Goal and Bonuses

Global challenges are a special occurrence in Pokemon GO, and the same is true with the Water Festival. This event offers a worldwide challenge with the goal of achieving 300 million Nice Throws. It will take quite a lot of time to complete, but the Pokemon GO Global Challenge reward bonus is pretty generous.

Global Challenge Bonuses Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws have a chance to grant increased Candy. Trainers at level 31 and above have a higher chance of obtaining Candy XL upon successfully capturing Pokemon using Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws.

Spotlight Hour

In honor of the Pokemon GO Water Festival, a special Spotlight Hour is set for players to enjoy. The themed mini-event starts on June 6, running from 6 PM to 7 PM. The themed Spotlight Hour rewards 3x XP for each Pokemon caught. Here are all the Pocket Monsters featured in it.

Pokemon Shiny Availability Krabby Shiny Available Kabuto Shiny Available Corphish Shiny Available Clauncher Shiny Available Crabrawler Shiny Unavailable

All Wild Pokemon Encounters

Pokemon Shiny Availability Tentacool Shiny Available Shellder Shiny Available Krabby Shiny Available Alolan Exeggutor Shiny Available Horsea Shiny Available Staryu Shiny Available Marill Shiny Available Wingull Shiny Available Wailmer Shiny Available Spheal Shiny Available Finneon Shiny Available Dwebble Shiny Available Frillish Shiny Available Clauncher Shiny Available Mantine Shiny Available Popplio Shiny Unavailable

One-Star to Mega Raids

The Water Festival: Beach Week offers numerous Raid Bosses, ranging from One-star to Mega Raids. Here’s a breakdown of all the Raid Bosses players can expect.

One-star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Shiny Availability Alolan Diglett Shiny Available Hisuian Qwilfish Shiny Unavailable Carvanha Shiny Available Feebas Shiny Available Sandygast Shiny Unavailable

Three-star Raid Bosses

3-star Raid Boss Shiny Availability Blastoise Shiny Available Gyarados Shiny Available Lapras wearing a scarf Shiny Available Alomomola Shiny Available

Region-Specific Five-star Raid Bosses

<

table>

5-star Raid Boss Region Shiny Availability

Uxie Asia-Pacific Shiny Available