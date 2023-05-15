“Poker Legend Doyle Brunson Passes Away: Remembering the Legacy of Doyle Brunson”

Doyle Brunson, Poker Legend, Passes Away at 87

Doyle Brunson, the iconic poker player and author, passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 87. Brunson was a legend in the poker world, known for his skill at the game and his contributions to its development.

A Life in Poker

Born on August 10, 1933, in Longworth, Texas, Brunson began playing poker at a young age. He attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, where he played on the basketball team and studied business. After college, he played professional basketball briefly before turning to poker full-time.

Brunson made his first appearance at the World Series of Poker in 1970, and he went on to win ten bracelets over the course of his career. He won the Main Event in 1976 and 1977, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Brunson was also a prolific author, writing several books on poker strategy and his own life in the game. His books, including “Super/System” and “Super/System 2,” are considered essential reading for serious poker players.

A Legacy in the Poker World

Brunson’s impact on the poker world cannot be overstated. He was one of the pioneers of modern poker strategy, developing many of the concepts that are now standard practice in the game. He was also a mentor to many other players, including some of the biggest names in the game today.

Brunson’s influence on the game extended beyond his own play and writing. He was a fixture at the World Series of Poker for decades, and his presence there helped to elevate the event to the global phenomenon it is today. His reputation as a gentleman and a sportsman also helped to raise the profile of poker and attract new players to the game.

Tributes from the Poker Community

News of Brunson’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from the poker community. Many of his fellow players and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Brunson.

Phil Hellmuth, another legendary poker player and Brunson’s longtime friend, tweeted: “Doyle Brunson is the Babe Ruth of poker. He paved the way for all of us, and I am so grateful to have known him and learned from him. Rest in peace, old friend.”

Daniel Negreanu, another top player, tweeted: “Doyle Brunson was a legend, a mentor, and a friend. His contributions to the game of poker are immeasurable. Rest in peace, Texas Dolly.”

Remembering a Legend

Doyle Brunson’s passing is a loss not only for the poker world but for the world at large. He was a true icon, a gentleman, and a pioneer. His legacy will live on through his writing, his influence on the game, and the memories of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Texas Dolly.

