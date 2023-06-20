Pokey, an American rapper, passes away during live performance

Tragic News: America Rapper Pokey Passes Away While Performing on Stage

Pokey, a renowned rapper from America, has passed away while performing on stage. The tragic incident happened during one of his shows, where he suddenly collapsed and couldn’t be revived. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Pokey, whose real name is Mark Johnson, was a rising star in the music industry. He was known for his unique style and powerful lyrics that touched the hearts of many. He had a huge fan following, and his sudden demise has left them in shock and disbelief.

The news of Pokey’s death has spread like wildfire on social media, with fans and fellow musicians expressing their condolences. Many have also shared their favorite songs and memories of the rapper, paying tribute to his talent and contribution to the music industry.

The loss of Pokey is a great loss to the music world, and his absence will be felt deeply by his fans and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

