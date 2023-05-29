Anthony Silva: One of the three killed in New Mexico shootout involving outlaw biker gangs : Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally – Associated Press

A shootout between rival outlaw biker gangs at a New Mexico motorcycle rally resulted in the deaths of three men over the weekend, according to authorities. The violence was the result of a previous altercation between the Bandidos and the Waterdogs in Albuquerque. Three other bikers are facing charges, while two of the five wounded were among those charged. The shootout occurred during the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, where 28,000 bikers from different backgrounds were expected to attend. The wounded were transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque, and Taos. The shooters have been apprehended, and there is no longer a threat to the community.

News Source : KUNM News

