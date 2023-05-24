Police Accident today : Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI

Posted on May 24, 2023

Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI today 2023.
A police vehicle in Odisha, India, met with an accident resulting in two deaths and two injuries, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector. The accident occurred when a truck hit the police vehicle from behind. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

News Source : News Room Odisha

