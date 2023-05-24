Police Accident today : Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI

Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI today 2023.

A police vehicle in Odisha, India, met with an accident resulting in two deaths and two injuries, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector. The accident occurred when a truck hit the police vehicle from behind. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Read Full story : Police Vehicle Meets With Accident; Two Dead, Two Injured including An ASI /

News Source : News Room Odisha

Police vehicle accident Fatal police car crash ASI injured in police car accident Police vehicle collision Tragic police vehicle incident