Police Accident today : Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI

Accident Involving Police Vehicle Results in Two Fatalities and Two Injuries, Including an ASI today 2023.
A police vehicle in Odisha, India, met with an accident resulting in two deaths and two injuries, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector. The accident occurred when a truck hit the police vehicle from behind. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
News Source : News Room Odisha
