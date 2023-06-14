Police announce second arrest in connection to Orlando shooting that claimed life of military veteran – WFTV today.

Posted on June 14, 2023

Orlando police have made a second arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S military veteran Angela Sutton Washington. Keyonce Pitts, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. The incident took place on February 7 at a shopping plaza on North Lane, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Samuel Stevens, 15, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm on Friday.

