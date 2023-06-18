Police Arrest American Tourist on Suspicion of Murder and Sexual Offense at German Tourist Attraction

Neuschwanstein suspect and victims identified as American tourists : Police Arrest Suspect in Neuschwanstein Castle Attack on American Tourists, One Victim Hospitalized

A man was arrested in Germany on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense after two American women were found dead and a third woman was injured near the Neuschwanstein Castle, a popular tourist attraction in southern Bavaria. The injured woman is reportedly in the hospital. The suspect, who is also a tourist, has been ordered to be held pending a potential indictment. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward. The Neuschwanstein Castle is one of Germany’s most famous castles and was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. The construction was never completed, and the king died in 1886.

News Source : Illinois Newsroom

German castle ravine accident Tourist death in Germany U.S. graduates killed in ravine fall Famous German castle tragedy Safety precautions for castle tourism