Bilal Ahmad Sheikh – suspect name : Police arrest drug peddlers in Shopian and Baramulla, recover contraband substances from their possession including Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Sajad Ahmad Gojri, Mohd Aman Gojri, and Basit Ahmad Gojri

Police officials arrested four drug peddlers in Shopian and Baramulla and seized contraband substances from their possession. In Shopian, a police team led by Incharge Police Post Wachi, under the supervision of SDPO Zainapora, intercepted a suspicious person at Naghard Crossing. The suspect attempted to flee from the spot upon noticing the police, but was apprehended. Upon searching the suspect, police found 900 grams of contraband charas powder. The suspect was identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Zurpora, Bijbehara. In Baramulla, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, Mohd Nawaz, and assisted by SHO PS Pattan, arrested three drug smugglers after they attempted to flee from a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Pattan. Police seized 380 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus from their possession. The arrested individuals were identified as Sajad Ahmad Gojri, Mohd Aman Gojri, and Basit Ahmad Gojri, all residents of Pattan, Baramulla. All the accused have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations.

