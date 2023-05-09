“Police brutality Delaware” : Joseph Kaumbuthu dies after Delaware police officer responds to 911 call

Joseph Kaumbuthu dies during Delaware police officer’s response to emergency call

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Castle County police officer who was responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Sunday night. The incident occurred near New Castle around 8:45 pm, and the victim was identified as 42-year-old Joseph Kaumbuthu of Smyrna. Police said Kaumbuthu walked from a grass median into the roadway, where he was struck by the officer’s fully marked Ford Explorer SUV. The officer stopped and performed CPR on Kaumbuthu, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are urged to contact the police with any information.

News Source : Cris Barrish

Source Link :Delaware police officer kills Joseph Kaumbuthu while responding to 911 call/