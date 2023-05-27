“police brutality” today : 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by US Cop Leads to Suspension

Posted on May 27, 2023

A police officer in Mississippi has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old boy while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Aderrien Murry, who is black, suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. His mother Nakala said he was shot by an African-American police officer who had turned up with his gun drawn. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the incident. Murry’s family attorney, Carlos Moore, said: “No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve”.

News Source : opinionnigeria.com

