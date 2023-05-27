“police brutality” today : 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by US Cop Leads to Suspension

11-year-old boy shot by US cop leads to suspension today 2023.
A police officer in Mississippi has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old boy while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Aderrien Murry, who is black, suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. His mother Nakala said he was shot by an African-American police officer who had turned up with his gun drawn. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the incident. Murry’s family attorney, Carlos Moore, said: “No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve”.
Read Full story :US cop suspended after shooting 11-year-old boy/
News Source : opinionnigeria.com
- Police brutality
- Use of excessive force
- Officer misconduct
- Police shootings
- Law enforcement accountability