“police brutality” today : 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by US Cop Leads to Suspension

11-year-old boy shot by US cop leads to suspension today 2023.

A police officer in Mississippi has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old boy while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Aderrien Murry, who is black, suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. His mother Nakala said he was shot by an African-American police officer who had turned up with his gun drawn. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the incident. Murry’s family attorney, Carlos Moore, said: “No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve”.

Read Full story : US cop suspended after shooting 11-year-old boy /

News Source : opinionnigeria.com

Police brutality Use of excessive force Officer misconduct Police shootings Law enforcement accountability