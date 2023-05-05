“Police brutality” Today : A Black mother turns into an advocate after her son is killed by police.

Melissa Johnson sat alone on the pier at North Beach, Maryland, when two white sheriff’s deputies walked by. She became anxious as they sauntered down the pier and came back around. Johnson, a grieving Black mother, introduced herself to the two Calvert County law enforcement officials – one a woman, the other a man. She told them about her son, Timothy McCree Johnson, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Fairfax County police officer outside Tysons Corner Center.

That day, officials were scheduled to make public a video of the deadly encounter, which Melissa Johnson hoped would help bring accountability, though it would also inflict pain. The 56-year-old said she told the Maryland deputies about her grief and anxiety over the video’s release and the complicated emotions she felt being thrust into a role as an advocate, repeatedly and publicly decrying police.

She needed somebody, even two strangers who worked in law enforcement, to hear her story and ease the tension she now felt when encountering someone with a gun and a badge. The three of them hugged.

More than two months after her son was killed, Johnson has not resolved her complicated feelings over speaking out, she said in an interview with The Washington Post. She had never relished the spotlight or been a part of any social movement. She said she always respected that police had an important job to do.

But now, she said, she is another Black mother who can’t help but feel that her son was killed by law enforcement in part because of the color of his skin, and that if she doesn’t advocate for him, no one will.

“I don’t want to have to be a voice to stand up and fight for my son this way,” she said. “But what other choices do I have? I don’t have another choice.”

The Feb. 22 encounter began when officers suspected Timothy Johnson of stealing sunglasses from a Nordstrom store in the mall, authorities have said. Police chased him across Fashion Boulevard to a wooded area, where two officers fired their weapons after authorities say the 37-year-old had stopped running and begun to crouch.

Melissa Johnson decried the shooting in real-time and said she was particularly upset that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis highlighted her son’s criminal record at a news conference the night of the incident. When police released the body-camera video footage the following month, Davis apologized and said Sergeant Wesley Shifflett, who fired the fatal shot, would be dismissed for failing to follow the department’s use-of-force protocols. Officer James Sadler, who also shot at Timothy Johnson, remains with the department.

When prosecutors sought to indict Shifflett, a grand jury refused to return the true bill needed to bring a criminal case in court. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has since asked a special grand jury to investigate the matter, though Shifflett’s defense attorney has decried the move as inappropriate and disrespectful of the first panel’s apparent conclusion that there was not enough evidence to move forward.

Melissa Johnson said she knows it could be months before the special grand jury completes its investigation, prolonging her uncertainty about whether anyone will face charges for her son’s killing. Since the fatal shooting, community members in raincoats and ponchos have gathered at three rallies, sometimes in pouring rain, demanding justice.

As they asked the crowd to say Timothy Johnson’s name, they listed the names of other Black people who have been killed by police officers across the nation. But Timothy Johnson is not Tyre Nichols or George Floyd, Melissa Johnson said. The local demonstrations have been attended by dozens, not hundreds or thousands. Vice President Harris did not attend Timothy Johnson’s funeral.

Melissa Johnson said she is worried that as time passes, so does her chance to do right by her son. Timothy Johnson always wanted to catch his big break, his mom said, hoping that someday people would know who he was. “Guess what: Now his name is known,” she said.

News Source : Olivia Diaz

Source Link :Her son killed by police, a Black mother reluctantly becomes an advocate/