“police brutality” Today : Autopsy Reveals Tyre Nichols Died Due to Head Trauma from Memphis Police Brutality

Autopsy of Tyre Nichols Reveals Death as Homicide: Former Police Officers Face Charges

The autopsy report of Tyre Nichols has been released, revealing that the 29-year-old Black man died due to blunt force trauma to the head. The report confirms that Nichols was violently beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers in January, which resulted in his hospitalization and death three days later. The autopsy also showed tearing and rupturing in his brain, as well as cuts and bruises all over his body, including his neck and torso.

The former Memphis police officers, who were part of the department’s specialized SCORPION unit, have been charged with seven counts each, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct. They pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on February 17. The officers repeatedly punched and kicked Nichols following a traffic stop and brief foot chase. The video of Nichols’ arrest, which was released publicly on January 27, sparked widespread condemnation from residents and police officials and contradicted what officers said happened in the initial police report.

The autopsy report also revealed that Nichols had chemicals associated with marijuana and alcohol use in his system, with a blood alcohol content of 0.049, below the legal limit in the state of Tennessee. However, the Nichols’ family attorney, Benjamin Crump, emphasized the brutality of the beating that Nichols suffered, stating that “the utter brutality of the deadly beating that Tyre suffered is once again highlighted in these official autopsy results.”

The former Memphis officer, Preston Hemphill, who is white, was fired and charged departmentally – not criminally – over policy violations. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced that it will not pursue criminal charges against Hemphill. The five charged officers were part of the SCORPION unit, which was launched in 2021 to take on a rise in violent crime in Memphis. The unit was permanently deactivated shortly after Nichols’ death.

The Nichols family filed a federal $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, its police department, and the officers assigned to the SCORPION unit involved in the encounter with Nichols. The lawsuit claims that the fatal beating was the “direct and foreseeable product of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis” and its police officials. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, emphasized the importance of accountability in the case, stating that “Those five police officers murdered my son. They beat him to death and they need to be held accountable along with everyone else that has something to do with my son’s murder.”

The Nichols case has prompted a renewed national debate on justice in policing and reform. The US Department of Justice is reviewing the Memphis Police Department and will also review specialized units across the US to create a guide for their use. The case highlights the need for police accountability and reform to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Emma Tucker,Shawn Nottingham

Source Link :Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma to the head from Memphis police beating, autopsy shows/