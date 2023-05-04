Police Brutality Today : Police Beating Resulted in Tyre Nichols’ Death from Head Injuries, Autopsy Reveals

Autopsy Report Confirms Blunt Force Injuries as Cause of Death for Tyre Nichols

The autopsy report released on Thursday revealed that Tyre Nichols died as a result of blunt force injuries to his head after being brutally kicked and bludgeoned by Memphis police officers. The Shelby County medical examiners formally declared his death a homicide on January 10th, describing severe injuries to Mr. Nichols’s head and neck as well as bruises and cuts all over his body. The report also found that Mr. Nichols had a blood alcohol concentration of .049 percent on the day of the beating, well below the legal limit for driving in Tennessee, despite insinuations from the police that he had been pulled over for driving while intoxicated.

The formal assessment of what killed Mr. Nichols, about four months after a routine traffic stop turned violent, comes as prosecutors continue to investigate the beating. The brutality of the attack captured on body camera and surveillance footage fueled a national outcry and drew scathing criticism over how frequently law enforcement in Memphis used excessive force and intimidation tactics.

Ben Crump and Antonio M. Romanucci, two lawyers representing the Nichols family, released a statement on Wednesday after the family was briefed on the autopsy report and said its findings were “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.” The family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department.

Five former Memphis officers, all Black men, have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and an array of other charges in connection with the death of Mr. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black FedEx worker and amateur photographer. Steve Mulroy, the Shelby County district attorney, said on Tuesday that a sixth former officer, Preston Hemphill, who is white and was fired after he shot a Taser at Mr. Nichols, would not be criminally charged and was cooperating with the investigation.

The supervisor on scene, Dewayne Smith, abruptly retired a day before a scheduled disciplinary hearing, where police officials said they would have recommended he be fired. Body-camera video on the night of January 7th captured Mr. Smith, then a police lieutenant, suggesting that Mr. Nichols was intoxicated and telling Mr. Nichols’s family that he was in custody for driving under the influence. Mr. Nichols’s family had strenuously denied that charge.

The official autopsy report further propels the commitment of the Nichols family to seek justice for this senseless tragedy. The death of Mr. Nichols serves as a reminder of the need for police reform and accountability in the United States. The excessive use of force by law enforcement officers has become a systemic problem that must be addressed. It is important to continue to demand justice for victims of police brutality and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

News Source : Emily Cochrane,Jessica Jaglois

Source Link :Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Head Injuries From Police Beating/