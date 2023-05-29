Police bust honey-trapping gang targeting cops; retired and serving officers victimized

honey-trapping gang : Honey-trapping gang targets cops; retired and serving officers are victims

Officials report that following the recent bust of a honey-trapping gang by the police, another similar case involving cops – one serving and one retired – has emerged in the district.

Read Full story : Honey-trapping cases on the rise in Palwal /

News Source : The Tribune India

Honey-trapping in Palwal Palwal honey-trap cases Rise of honey-trapping in Palwal Palwal honey-trap scams Preventing honey-trapping in Palwal