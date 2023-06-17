Police called to welfare concerns of occupants at Brentwood house involving suspect or victim name

welfare concerns for occupants of Brentwood house : Police called to house welfare concerns involving suspect/victim name

At approximately 3pm on Friday, the Metropolitan Police were alerted to worries about the well-being of the inhabitants of a residence. A picture was included in the original text, which cannot be displayed in this format.

News Source : PA News Agency

Tragic flat incident Child fatalities in flat Family tragedy in apartment Police investigate flat deaths Heartbreaking news of young children’s deaths