Police called to welfare concerns of occupants at house, suspect/victim name unknown

“Metropolitan Police called to welfare concerns for occupants of house – potential suspect or victim involved” : Metropolitan Police called to welfare concerns of occupants at suspect/victim’s house

At approximately 3pm on Friday, concerns regarding the well-being of the inhabitants of a residence prompted a call to the Metropolitan Police. An accompanying image is unavailable.

News Source : PA News Agency

Child deaths in apartment Tragic family death Mysterious deaths in apartment Investigation on child fatalities Community mourns child deaths