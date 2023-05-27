police car break-in today : Individual charged with breaking into police vehicle, donning official insignia, and absconding with rifle

Police Insignia-Clad Man Allegedly Breaks into Cop Car, Steals Rifle today 2023.

A man has been arrested for breaking into a police car and stealing a rifle in Arlington, Virginia. Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez, 21, allegedly used a shovel to break into the car and then took the rifle along with other items. Witnesses called 911 to report a man waving a long gun and wearing federal agency insignia and a ballistic vest. Rodriguez-Hernandez was caught on traffic cameras jogging towards the mall and was later apprehended by police in a parking garage. He has been charged with several crimes including grand larceny and wearing body armor while committing a crime.

Read Full story : Man accused of breaking into cop car and stealing a rifle while wearing police insignia /

News Source : Brad Matthews

Cop car break-in Police insignia theft Stolen rifle incident Criminal impersonation of police Burglary of law enforcement vehicle