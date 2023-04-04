Police Chief Kovalyk Passes at 72

Memorializing 40 Years of Service: Mike Kovalyk, The Beloved Chief of Bellaire Police Department

The Legacy of Mike Kovalyk



Mike Kovalyk spent over four decades serving and protecting the residents of Bellaire and the neighboring communities. He started his career as a police officer and, eventually, became the chief of Bellaire Police Department.

A Dedicated Public Servant

After his retirement, Kovalyk continued his service to the community by working as a deputy in Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and as a resource officer at Belmont Career Center for five years. His dedication to public service earned him the respect and love of his colleagues and the people he served.

A People-Person

Those who knew Mike Kovalyk, both on and off the job, describe him as a friendly, approachable, and personable man who had a genuine connection with the people he worked for. His friends and family say he knew everyone in Bellaire by name and their license plate number! He was a people-person in every sense of the word.

A Gentle and Kindhearted Soul

According to Bellaire Mayor Edward Marling, Mike Kovalyk was a very gentle and kind man who always put the needs and concerns of others first. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a great sense of humor. He was also an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and other outdoor activities.

Remembering Chief Kovalyk

Mike Kovalyk is survived by his wife, Rosalie, and their three children—Robert, Michael, and Clara. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his legacy of service and kindness will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

Funeral Arrangements:

Visitation:

Wednesday, May 10, from 3 PM to 7 PM at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Home in Bellaire

Funeral Service:

Thursday, May 11, at 11 AM at Martins Ferry Greek Orthodox Church