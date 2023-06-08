“Police Close on Heels of Three Accused of Molesting Female Students on JNU Campus”

JNU campus molestation suspect : Police Hunt for Three Accused in JNU Molestation Case

LatestLY provides fresh news and updates on India. According to an officer, the Delhi Police is on the hunt for three accomplices of a 22-year-old man who was apprehended for allegedly molesting and attempting to kidnap two female students within the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University. This incident has been covered under India News.

News Source : PTI

